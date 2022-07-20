Skip to main content

Report: Frenkie De Jong Is Willing To Make Manchester United Switch, With Barcelona's Financial Issues The Only Barrier

Frenkie De Jong is willing to move to Manchester United according to a report, with the financial issues between Barcelona and the player the only barrier.

The Dutchman has been a prime target for new Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag this summer, and the transfer seems closer than ever to going through.

One concern many United fans have had is whether or not the midfielder wants to move to Old Trafford - with the club not having qualified for the Champions League.

It was reported last week that the two clubs had agreed on a deal in principle to bring De Jong to Manchester, however, there remain some issues such as personal terms and the ongoing financial issues between the player and the Spanish giants. The playmaker is owed millions in deferred wages by his club.

de jong smile

Despite the aforementioned concerns around the 25-year-old's motives this transfer window, Mellissa Reddy of Sky Sports has reported via The United Stand that De Jong has intimated to Ten Hag that he does want the move.

Reddy (Quotes via TheUtdJournal): “Everything we're hearing is that he's the priority target and will do everything possible to get it over the line. It's not in United's hands though.”

She finished: “A club doesn't get so far in a negotiations process if they don't know whether the player wants to come. De Jong has intimated it to Ten Hag. Now, it's about Frenkie and Barça resolving their issues in the financial sense."

