Report: Frenkie De Jong's Transfer From Barcelona To Manchester United Now Seen As 'Unlikely'

Frenkie De Jong's rumoured move to Manchester United is seen as "Unlikely" according to a report.

The Dutchman has been heavily linked to The Red Devils this summer and his old boss Erik Ten Hag is clearly keen on a reunion with the midfielder.

Despite initial expectations that the 25 year old would stay with the Spanish giants, the difficult financial situation at the club means that they may be forced into selling one of their most valuable assets. Reports suggest that the two clubs have agreed to a total fee for the transfer, but the finer details are yet to sorted out.

However, journalist Patrick Berger from Sport has reported that the transfer is now more likely not to happen. He is now back at training with Barca and does not want to leave the club, it is said. United fans would be encouraged by the fact he also says that De Jong has been very disappointed about the way the Blaugrana have treated him, though.

This is likely in reference to the wages that Barcelona owe him, after they deferred a large portion of them because of the Covid-19 pandemic. And if he were to be sold this summer, he would still be owed those wages.

