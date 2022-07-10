Skip to main content

Report: Frenkie De Jong's Transfer From Barcelona To Manchester United Now Seen As 'Unlikely'

Frenkie De Jong's rumoured move to Manchester United is seen as "Unlikely" according to a report.

The Dutchman has been heavily linked to The Red Devils this summer and his old boss Erik Ten Hag is clearly keen on a reunion with the midfielder.

Despite initial expectations that the 25 year old would stay with the Spanish giants, the difficult financial situation at the club means that they may be forced into selling one of their most valuable assets. Reports suggest that the two clubs have agreed to a total fee for the transfer, but the finer details are yet to sorted out.

However, journalist Patrick Berger from Sport has reported that the transfer is now more likely not to happen. He is now back at training with Barca and does not want to leave the club, it is said. United fans would be encouraged by the fact he also says that De Jong has been very disappointed about the way the Blaugrana have treated him, though.

This is likely in reference to the wages that Barcelona owe him, after they deferred a large portion of them because of the Covid-19 pandemic. And if he were to be sold this summer, he would still be owed those wages.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

frenkie de jong
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong's Transfer From Barcelona To Manchester United Now Seen As 'Unlikely'

By Rhys James21 seconds ago
de jong 2
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Must Be Sold If He Doesn't Accept Barcelona's New Proposal | Manchester United Waiting To Sign Midfielder

By Alex Wallace7 minutes ago
Walker-Peters
Transfers

Manchester United Have Southampton Full Back Kyle Walker-Peters On Shortlist

By Alex Wallace24 minutes ago
Williams
Transfers

Southampton Targeting Manchester United Full Back Brandon Williams

By Alex Wallace37 minutes ago
Thomas Strakosha
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested In Signing Lazio Goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha Following Dean Henderson Exit

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
Lindelof
Quotes

Victor Lindelof Speaks On The Manchester United Captaincy

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
ten hag 2
News

Erik Ten Hag Getting Impatient With Manchester United's Lack Of Transfer Business

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
de jong smile
News

Report: Frenkie De Jong To Return To Barcelona Training Tomorrow With Manchester United Deal On Hold

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago