Report: Gary Neville Claimed To Have 'Third-Hand Information' Regarding Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong to Manchester United

The former Manchester United Right-back Gary Neville has stated that he has third-hand information regarding Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong moving to Old Trafford. 

The Red Devils are still desperate to sign Frenkie De Jong after going for the Midfielder the whole summer window, sadly the Old Trafford side could not convince the player.

The Arkel born is probably the most important signing for Erik Ten Hag this summer and is the only player the 52-year-old is not going to be able to get.

Frenkie De Jong with Netherlands

On the other side, Barcelona is also keen to sell the Dutch Midfielder as they have reached an agreement with Manchester United for around 78 million euros.

But unfortunately, Frenkie De Jong is reluctant to move to the Theatre of Dreams as the 25-year-old does not trust in the sporting project.

In the past every footballer would want to join Manchester United, but this has changed as the club has had their worst campaigns in the last years.

In past years also many players would be desperate to join the Red Devils, but now the club has found themselves in an awkward situation where it is not like that anymore.

And the Dutchman knows that, he is not keen on a Barcelona exit despite the pressure put on him to do so.

According to claims from former Manchester United Right-back Gary Neville via Twitter

"I was in Miami when Barca were there playing two weeks ago and I got told ( third hand ) De Jong preferred staying at Barca or Chelsea and London. Wasn’t a concrete source but this follows that thought."

This was stated in response to a report from Sky Sports that indicated that Chelsea were looking to jump into the race for the number 21.

In addition, the Blues would have the lead as they will play the UEFA Champions League next season.

