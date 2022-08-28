Report: How Many Signings Manchester United Expect To Make After Antony

The Red Devils have signed four players officially: Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, Christian Eriksen on a free transfer, Casemiro from Real Madrid and Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord. Reports say that they will now complete the transfer of Antony.

There are still holes that need to be filled in the squad, with another midfielder, a goalkeeper and a striker needed, especially with Cristiano Ronaldo's future still uncertain.

The Daily Mail have reported that Erik Ten Hag's side now expect to only make one more signing - a goalkeeper. They also say that Antony's transfer, which now has been provisionally agreed, may yet signal the departure of Ronaldo.

IMAGO / PA Images

The main goalkeeper linked with the club in recent days is Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka - he is reportedly pushing to make the deal happen.

Authors Verdict

With a good goalkeeper to provide competition for David De Gea, that should mark the end of a solid transfer window. It would have been nice if a couple of the signings were made earlier so they could have a chance to train in pre-season and take part in the earlier matches where the team struggled.

However, it looks to be a solid 7/10 window and I expect the remaining holes in the squad to be plugged next summer.

