Report: Journalist Simon Jordan From TalkSport On Former Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba's Documentary 'The Pogmentary'

According to a report, the Journalist Simon Jordan has spoken about Pogba's documentary judging the Frenchman's statements about his past with Manchester United.

To make it clear, this quote refers to the 29-year-old's request for a new deal in 2020, which was turned down by the Red Devils and instead chose to activate an extension clause in his back then current contract.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

In addition to this, TalkSport reporter Simon Jordan has criticized the Frenchman for the delivery of the documentary, claiming the Amazon Prime production made the French International “difficult to admire”.

Jordan said to Talk Sport: “I think that Pogba is a tremendously gifted footballer. If he’s been misunderstood then he is, in part, a contributing factor to that perception because I don’t think he’s helped himself in lots of ways.”

“I find it difficult to admire Pogba. If you’ve got that amount of talent, which he clearly has, and you want people to perceive you in such a negative way, from the Man United fans to the outside who have a half-educated opinion because they see him on the back pages of the newspapers, that’s on you.”

Paul Pogba is not very liked by Manchester United fans at the moment, therefore it seems like a good decision for the Midfielder to keep away from Old Trafford, The Frenchman is most likely to rejoin his former club Juventus this summer.

