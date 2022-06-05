Skip to main content
Report: Journalist Warns Manchester United About Signing Frenkie De Jong Following Claims From The Midfielder

According to a report, Manchester United have accelerated talks with Barcelona for the signing of Midfielder Frenkie De Jong, however, the media warned the Red Devils about the player.

The Dutchman has recently performed for the Netherlands National Team in their fixture against Belgium for UEFA Nations League, where they outplayed their rivals to win the game (4-1).

Frenkie De Jong with Netherlands

The 25-year-old has had a good season with the Blaugranas participating in 46 matches, scoring 4 goals and helping his team with 5 assists in all competitions.

The Spanish side knows the sale of De Jong could be a solution to their economic issues, and the Red Devils had already made an opening offer of 58 million euros.

Unfortunately, that amount does not meet Barcelona's expectations as they will not let the Netherlands International go for less than 80 million euros.

In addition. According to reports from Talk Sport: "There are clear links between Erik ten Hag, Man United and Frankie de Jong.”

“Talks do seem to be accelerating, but he said publicly he wants to play for Barcelona and play UEFA Champions League football"

Then advised, “If a player isn’t 100%, walk away!”, suggesting Manchester United should forget Frenkie De Jong as the player does not want to join the Old Trafford side.

