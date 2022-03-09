Skip to main content
Report: Juventus Considering Move For Manchester United Right-Back Diogo Dalot

According to a report, Juventus are considering a transfer for Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese defender has enjoyed a resurgence of his career in Manchester this season under Ralf Rangnick, and his performances have allegedly attracted attention from one of the biggest clubs in Europe, according to TuttoJuve.

Diogo Dalot

The transfer would only cost a total of £20million, according to the article.

The Bianconeri will know the right-back from his time at fellow Serie A team AC Milan in 20/21, where he impressed in both full back positions as the club achieved Champions League football.

With Dalot's contract running out in the summer of 2023, it seems a decision will have to be made soon on his future.

Author's Verdict

Dalot has impressed and improved a lot at United this season. It would not make sense to let him go after this spell of form, especially with the future of positional peer Aaron Wan-Bissaka similarly uncertain.

If the 22 year-old continues to impress between now and the end of the season, the club should look to offer him a new contract.

