Report: Juventus Make 'Serious' Approach For Paul Pogba

Juventus have made a "more than serious approach" to seal the deal of Paul Pogba as the Italian club starts working extensively behind the scenes.

Juventus has been known for approaching free agents and obtaining high market value out of those players. Manager Massimiliano Allegri has been a keen admirer of the French midfielder's presence within the midblock for his sharp instincts to find forward passes.

In the coming weeks, a final decision could be made as several clubs have registered a genuine interest in the box-to-box midfielder.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Romeo Agresti from Goal Italia, Paul Pogba's return to Turin is high on the list of possibilities as the Old Lady waits to understand the conditions to be presented by Paul Pogba's representatives.

The Italian giants have asked Paul Pogba's representative Rafaela Pimenta to inform the Old Lady's hierarchy about any offers being placed by other competitors such as Paris Saint Germain so that the Turin-based club can accelerate contacts in the next few hours.

As per the same report, a face-to-face meeting will take place between the club and the Frenchman's entourage. Financial details that could prove as a breakthrough to strike a deal with Rafaela Pimenta are said to be a net salary in the range of around € 11million net on at least a four-year basis.

Both parties are willing to move this file forward in the next couple of days to discuss details regarding an ideal financial contract for the midfielder that could suit both club and representatives participating in this deal.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon