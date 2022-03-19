Report: Juventus Pushing for Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger Amid Manchester United Interest

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger will be a free agent this summer if the Blues fail to reach an agreement with the German defender on improved terms.

Despite being termed as an 'outcast' under former Chelsea head-coach Frank Lampard, the 29-year-old center-back evolved into an undroppable asset for the current boss Thomas Tuchel.

As it stands, Chelsea are unable to propose improved contractual terms due to the sanctions imposed by the UK Government. The London-based club is going through the painstaking process of an ownership change.

The ex-Roma defender has multiple suitors across Europe with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and PSG being a few of the key names in the queue for the German's signature.

In the last few hours, Juventus seem to be pushing strongly ahead of other European clubs for the soon-to-be free agent defender.

A report from La Gazetta Dello Sport in Italy suggests that the German international has said 'yes' to Juventus' 4-year contract offer overtaking the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

A few hours later, Patrick Berger and Kerry Hau from German news outlet SPORT1 stated that Antonio Rudiger has not decided on his next project yet. In fact, all the above-mentioned European clubs are still in the race except for one- Bayern Munich, who withdrew their interest.

But that's not the end. More concrete findings started to emerge from England regarding Juventus' Antonio Rudiger transfer approach.

According to Goal's Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella, the Italian giants are monitoring the Champions League-winning defender and have appeared as a 'serious' option in the last few hours.

But an agreement is not there yet as numerous clubs have struggled with the wage demands put forward by the player's representatives.

Another stumbling block for most clubs will be the German's signing on bonuses and intermediary fees.

Author Verdict

After corroborating information from various reliable sources, I believe that Juventus could get this deal over the line since they have been known for targeting free agents in previous transfer windows.

The Turin giants have been looking at opportunistic buys in the market to replace veterans such as Giorgio Chiellini and maintain European pedigree within the team's defence.

Meanwhile, Manchester United may not proceed further to advance talks with the Chelsea defender's representatives since their priority at the moment is a new permanent manager.

The Red Devils' new gaffer will have a veto to opine on future club targets. And the English giants' name has been frequently used by agents to negotiate bigger paychecks for their clients.

More discussions are set to take place in the next few days to understand the ground reality behind the defender's value, feasibility, and affordability before the player signs a lucrative contract with a European club.

