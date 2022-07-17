Report: League One Side Agree Deal For Manchester United Youngster

League One side Cheltenham Town have snapped up the loan signing of Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar, according to a report.

Kovar joined the United academy in 2018 from Czech club 1. FC Slovácko, and was the no.1 keeper for both the under-18s and under-23s at the Old Trafford club.

The 22-year-old has previous experience of playing in the third tier of the English football pyramid, as he played previously for Swindon Town in the 2020/21 season and also for Burton Albion last season after he joined the Brewers in January 2022 on a temporary basis.

And it seems like the Czech shotstopper might be heading back to the EFL League One again, this time with a different club for him to call home for the season.

According to Gloucestershire Live, the Robins have agreed a deal with the English giants to loan Kovar for the 2022/23 season.

The report also claims that the player is due to link up with Cheltenham Town side on Monday, July 25 and that he 'will be available for the first game of the 2022/23 season the following Saturday, at home to Peterborough United'.

This will be the third time the former under-18s United keeper will be loaned out of the club. Kovar was named in the English side's Premier League squad last season for the first time since he joined the club 4 years ago.

He travelled to Bangkok and Australia with the United squad for the pre-season tour, and now he will reportedly travel back to report at his new club.

