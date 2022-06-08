Report: Liverpool Has Not Made A Bid Yet For Manchester United Target Signing Darwin Nunez

According to a report, Manchester United target signing Darwin Nunez is still in the market, as Liverpool were claimed to be leading the race for the striker but have not made their bid yet.

It was claimed the Red Devils are prepared to rival Liverpool for the signing of the Uruguayan International from Benfica.

Nunez is on the Old Trafford side list of players to sign this summer, Erik Ten Hag needs a young forward and the 22-year-old is set to become the best suitor.

The Merseyside are said to be very keen on the striker's signature just as much as United, but it was stated the Red Devils will not be put off in this race.

The number 9 came out to express his interest in Champions League football the next season, a fact playing in favour of Liverpool.

Despite this, Manchester United still believe they have chances to land the Benfica's forward this transfer window.

The only problem for both Premier League sides is the Portuguese club's valuation of Darwin Nunez.

The Lisbon side stated that to begin negotiations they wanted around 130 million euros for their star player.

Although, the English suitors are confident that a 95 million euros bid for the former Penarol forward is going to be taken seriously by the Eagles.

In addition, Nunez is very keen on a move this summer despite his current contract until 2025 with Benfica.

According to a report from ESPN: Liverpool has not yet made a bid for Darwin Nunez, a will not get into a bidding war with the Old Trafford side, even if they land the sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

