Report: Manager Asks Manchester United Target Now Open To Accept A Pay Cut In Order To Stay At Current Club

Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong has been told by Barcelona manager Frenkie de Jong to accept a pay cut if he wants to continue playing at FC Barcelona, according to his report.

With each day passing by, the Dutch midfielder's future seems to be more and more uncertain, with a conclusion not looking close at all on the horizon.

The saga continues as United's long-drawn pursuit of the 25-year-old midfielder is still on, with a fee agreement reportedly in place with the Catalan club over his transfer to the Premier League side.

But in the last few weeks, the move hasn't been able to reach a successful conclusion, due to the deferred wages he is owed by his current media, according to reports published in the British media.

The former Ajax player is owed around €17 million by the Spanish side, as he agreed to defer those wages in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this impasse has been preventing the transfer from materialising.

And now, manager Xavi has spoken to him about his future at the club, according to a report from Spain.

As per Spanish publication Diario AS, the former Barcelona player has asked his star midfielder to lower his salary by almost half of what he's projected to earn in order to continue his career at the 5-times Champions League winning club.

The report further states that Xavi has made his intentions clear to him that if only he accepts the pay cut, then he would be able to stay at Barcelona, and Xavi would be looking to play him in other positions, such as centre-back, rather than his usual position in central midfield.

Even though AS claim that the pair seemed satisfied after the meeting, but it explicitly states that the ball is now in De Jong's court, who is Manchester United's top target as Erik ten Hag wants to work with him again in Manchester to spearhead his rebuild.

