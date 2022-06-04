Report: Manager Xavi Hernandez Will Only Give His Blessing For Frenkie De Jong To Leave If Bernardo Silva Arrives At Barcelona

According to recent reports, Xavi Hernandez will only give his blessing for the exit of Frenkie De Jong to Manchester United, if Bernardo Silva arrives at Barcelona.

To continue with the Dutchman midfielder saga, recent claims say the La Liga side is currently after a Manchester City star to replace the number 21 in the case he departs to another team.

The brilliant Premier League Champion has participated in 50 games for the Citizens, scoring 13 goals and helping his team with 7 assists in all competitions.

The Portuguese player has a contract with Manchester City valid until June 2025, However, given the Cule's interest, a move could happen this summer.

According to a report from Outlet AS: The Spanish side has been tracking Bernardo Silva for several weeks already.

It also said in the report that a fact that could play in favour of the Blaugranas is that the number 20 is looking for a change of scenery, according to claims from England.

But that is not all, they even said Silva's dream has always been to sign for FC Barcelona, the club he has always had a devotion to since he was a little kid.

That is such a huge statement playing in favour of the Catalonia side.

Given the circumstances, this could also play an important role in Manchester United's pretensions of landing Frenkie De Jong.

