Report: Manchester City identify Manchester United target Kalvin Phillips as Fernandinho replacement.

Manchester City have identified Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips as the man they hope to replace Fernandinho.

Despite Leeds United securing their Premier League status on the final day of the season, Phillips has been linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer, with Manchester United and Manchester City leading the race to secure the 26-year-olds signature.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Manchester City correspondent Sam Lee, Phillips is the main target to replace Fernandinho in Manchester City’s midfield.

Ahead of City’s Champions League clash against AtléticoMadrid, club captain Fernandinho surprised Pep Guardiola with plans to leave the club when his contract expired at the end of June. 

The Mirror claim, City believe Philiips is the 'ideal player' to replace Fernandinho this summer.

However, the departure of Paul Pogba at Manchester United could force Erik Ten Hag into the transfer market to find a replacement for the World Cup winning Frenchman. 

Who’ll win the race to secure the signature of the Leeds United star?

Transfers

By Ben Thomas33 seconds ago
