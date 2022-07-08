Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Academy Midfielder Martin Svidersky Turns Down Renewal And Signs For Almeria Instead

According to reports, Manchester United Academy player Martin Svidersky whose contract just ended with the Premier League side has now signed for La Liga side Almeria.

Almeria played last season in the second division of Spain but managed to finish the campaign in the first position to claim their come back to La Liga Santander.

Martin Svidersky

To win the table the Spanish team was able to get 81 points, from 42 games played, from those matches 24 were won, they drew in 9 occasions and lost 9 times.

The Slovak on the other hand played 27 games the last season for Manchester United U-21, the 19-year-old contributed to his team with one assist.

The Vranov born was considered by the Old Trafford side as one of the players with the greatest projection, besides that he can also perform as a Centre-back.

According to a report from Marca: The Red Devils had offered a renewal of his contract but Martin Svidersky was tempted by Almerias offer turning United down and ending up travelling to Spain to join his new club. 

The young Slovack had a contract with Manchester United that expired this June, as a consequence the Midfielder moved on a free transfer to the recently promoted club.

