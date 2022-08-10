Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Agree A Deal With Frenkie De Jong's Agent Amid Barcelona Exit Links

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester United have agreed on a deal with the agent of Frenkie De Jong, according to a report.

This is a transfer saga that has lasted all summer so far and fans would likely be glad to see it come to an end whether The Red Devils get their man or not at this point.

It was widely reported that United had agreed on a deal with Barcelona for the transfer of the midfielder. However, there still remained the issue of personal terms and convincing the player himself to leave his dream club - especially to join a team who are going through a transition period and do not have Champions League football.

Despite this, Marcell van der Kraan on Sky Sports (Via Football Daily) has said that the club have in fact now reached an agreement with the agent of the Dutchman.

"I understand that Frenkie De Jong is still an absolute number one priority for Erik Ten Hag and the club, and they're certainly not giving up no matter what Frenkie says at Barcelona."

He finished: "They have a deal with the agent of the player and it just depends what is happening in the political department of Barcelona over his wages, which they still owe him."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Frenkie De Jong with Netherlands
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Agree A Deal With Frenkie De Jong's Agent Amid Barcelona Exit Links

By Rhys Jamesjust now
Alvaro Fernandez
Articles

Watch: Manchester United Youngster Alvaro Fernandez Bags Two Assists For Preston North End

By Rhys James36 minutes ago
Lindelof
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelöf On The Radar Of West Ham United

By Rhys James58 minutes ago
Adrien Rabiot
Transfers

Report: Manchester United's Talks With Agent Of Serie A Midfielder Going Positively

By Soumyajit Roy6 hours ago
Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
Media

Mark McAdam: Manchester United Desperately Needing A New Striker If They Want Silverware

By Saul Escudero15 hours ago
Glazers Out Protest
News

Michael Knighton’s Preparation Of A Hostile Bid To Remove Glazers From Manchester United Moving Closer

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago
Georginio Wijnaldum at PSG
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Turned Down The Possibility of Signing Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum From Paris Saint-Germain

By Saul Escudero15 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Former Premier League Midfielder Gus Poyet Says Manchester United Are A Mess With The Players To Blame

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago