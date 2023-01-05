Report: Manchester United Agree Deal To Sign Jack Butland, Medical Tomorrow

Manchester United are set to complete their first January signing as Jack Butland joins the club on loan from Crystal Palace. United have signed the keeper as a replacement for Martin Dubravka.

Dubravka only featured a small handful of times for United before asking to return to Newcastle. Erik Ten Hag and the club did not stand in his way and the keeper was recalled.

Despite having Tom Heaton as a backup keeper at the club, United have acted and signed another second choice. Former Stoke City man Butland is set to join the Red Devils from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

The Englishman will move to Old Trafford on loan until the end of the season claims the report. The deal is said to be agreed and will be announced following a medical.

The report comes from Guillermo Rai, the London correspondent for Diario AS. This comes after first reports emerged on Wednesday about a possible deal in the works.

Butland will join on a six month loan spell and will provide an extra option for Ten Hag. Dubravka featured for United in the Carabao Cup.

It’s unclear whether this will be all the business United do in the window. The club are working on bringing in a striker before the window closes at the end of the month.

