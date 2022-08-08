Report: Manchester United Agree Fee For Juventus Midfielder

Manchester United have agreed a fee in principle with Juventus to sign Adrien Rabiot, claims the Manchester Evening News

Manchester United have reportedly a fee in principle with Juventus for the transfer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report.

United have been looking for midfield reinforcements this summer, having already agreed a fee in principle with Spanish side Barcelona for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong.

But despite this, the English side risk missing out on the signing of the Dutch international as several issues have been holding up the deal from being completed.

Earlier on Monday morning, The Athletic reported that the 13-times Premier League winners are working on a deal to bring the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder to Old Trafford.

And now, as per a report from the Manchester Evening News, United have an agreement in place with the Italian giants for the France international.

The report also adds that the deal is not yet completed, with a stumbling block being agreeing personal terms with his mother, Veronique Rabiot, who represents the 27-year-old player.

Rabiot, who is in the last year of his contract at the Turin club, has been under the radar at the Old Trafford club since Louis van Gaal times, and have been linked with a move to the Premier League giants on a number of occasions before.

The English side were in for signing him as a free transfer in 2019, but the midfielder chose to go to the Bianconeri then instead.

