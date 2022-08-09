Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United And Arsenal Considering Move For Villarreal Winger

Manchester United and Arsenal are considering making a move for a Villareal winger, according to a report.

The Red Devils have been in the market for forwards this summer but have not managed to make any their own yet; signing two defenders and a midfielder.

Following the departures of players like Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard, as well as the situation with Cristiano Ronaldo unclear, it seems adding one to the squad would be wise.

AFC Ajax star Antony is one wide player who was seemingly high on the list earlier in the transfer window, but it seems a move was priced out. 

A new name on the list of rumoured targets is Yeremy Pino. According to the Spanish outlet ABC Deportes (Via UtdPlug), the 19-year-old would be available for a fee between 40 and 50million Euros. The report states that the most interested clubs are English - namely United and Arsenal.

The Spaniard played 40 games in all competitions last season, mainly playing on the right. In that time, he scored seven goals and made four assists.

Authors Verdict

United are in need of a forward player but already have a few young wingers such as Amad Diallo, Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga, which is why a potential deal could seem strange. 

However, Pino clearly has a lot of talent to be playing regularly at the top level as a teenager, so would be a good addition to the squad regardless.

Report: Manchester United And Arsenal Considering Move For Villarreal Winger

