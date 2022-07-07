Report: Manchester United And Barcelona Agreed To A New Fixed Transfer Fee For Dutch Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

According to a report, Manchester United and Barcelona have reached a new agreement regarding the fixed transfer fee for the move of Frenkie De Jong to Old Trafford.

In the last hours, the Chelsea owner used a jet to travel to Barcelona to discuss a potential swap between both club's players.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

In addition, the directives of both teams helding the meeting in Spain also included a possible move from the Dutch Midfielder to Stamford Bridge.

Unfortunately for the Blues, the number 21 is reluctant to join Chelsea and prefers joining Manchester United, there are some points as to why.

The first one is the most important and it is because his former manager Erik Ten Hag is the Red Devils current coach, who happens to be in contact with the player constantly.

Trying to convince the Netherlands International to arrive at the Theatre of Dreams, the 52-year-old has told De Jong that he will play a key part in his project, meaning that the team will be built around the Arkel born.

This being the second point, of course it is unlikely if the 25-year-old decides to move to Chelsea where Thomas Tuchel will not change a single aspect of his ideology or his team.

According to a report from outlet Mail Sport: Manchester United and Barca have agreed a fixed transfer fee for Frenkie De Jong that could rise to 83 million euros.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon