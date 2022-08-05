Report: Manchester United And Erik Ten Hag's Stance On Aaron Wan-Bissaka Revealed

Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag's stance on Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been revealed, according to a report.

The right-back was signed for the club in 2019, under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Despite starting well, he has failed to truly develop into a top player in a red shirt and there are still problems in his game that fans have voiced their opinions on - such as his attacking contributions.

Even defensively, his 1v1 ability has not seemed as impressive as it did when he first came to the club, and these things may be part of the reason why he has found himself out of the team since the arrival of interim boss Ralf Rangnick last season.

A change of scenery could be a good idea for the 24-year-old, and that is what could end up happening according to Sky Sports. Reporter Dharmesh Sheth has confirmed on Twitter (Above) that the Englishman's old club Crystal Palace, among others, are interested in taking him on loan.

Allegedly, senior figures at Old Trafford are "Open minded" about the defender's future and are happy whether he stays at the club or if he leaves. However, the club is also said to be mindful of what is best for Wan-Bissaka - which assumedly would be to search for game-time elsewhere.

