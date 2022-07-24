Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Are Given Hope Following Xavi Hernandez Comments Regarding Frenkie De Jong's Future At Barcelona

According to reports, Manchester United would have been given hope after interesting comments from Xavi Hernandez regarding Frenkie De Jong's future.

Continuing with the Dutchman's saga which has been the longest so far this summer window has now taken another update, this time bringing hope.

de jong smile

In the past month, the Red Devils would have reached a deal with Barcelona for the transfer of the talented Midfielder.

However, they never agreed to personal terms with the Netherlands International as the Cules owed him deferred wages since the pandemic and had not paid him yet.

The amount owed by the Blaugrana is 20 million euros, being the main reason for De Jong to be reluctant to move.

During the pre-season tour in the US, the Spanish manager used the number 21 in an unfamiliar Centre-back position.

According to a report from MEN, Xavi Hernandez has spoken about the Arkel born's future, he said:

"We've had private conversations that are very important and that I will not reveal here, 

"He's a key player, but then there's the economic situation and Financial Fair Play. I'm not sending messages to anyone.

"I like him a lot as a player. Playing as a centre-back he can give us a lot, he can adapt to that position.

"We want it that the centre-back distributes the ball and he does that very well."

Author Verdict:

From these statements, we could interpret different things, but hopefully, they play in favour of Manchester United as the club needs Frenkie De Jong.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

De Jong pic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Are Given Hope Following Xavi Hernandez Comments Regarding Frenkie De Jong's Future At Barcelona

By Saul Escudero11 seconds ago
martial optus stadium
News

Video Shows Bruno Fernandes Sharing A Wholesome Moment With Anthony Martial

By Soumyajit Roy31 minutes ago
benjamin sesko salzburg
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Monitoring RB Salzburg Striker

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
Diogo Dalot
Quotes

'We Need To Be Proactive' - Diogo Dalot On Erik Ten Hag's Influence And Manchester United This Season

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Sesko
Transfers

Report: RB Salzburg Striker Benjamin Sesko In Big Talks With Manchester United

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Turning To Sergej Milinković-Savić As Frenkie De Jong Alternative

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Hannibal
Transfers

Birmingham City Boss Hints At Interest In Manchester United Youngster Hannibal Mejbri

By Rhys James4 hours ago
David De Gea vs Brighton
Articles

Will David De Gea's Style Work For Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United?

By Seth Dooley4 hours ago