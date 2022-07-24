Report: Manchester United Are Given Hope Following Xavi Hernandez Comments Regarding Frenkie De Jong's Future At Barcelona
According to reports, Manchester United would have been given hope after interesting comments from Xavi Hernandez regarding Frenkie De Jong's future.
Continuing with the Dutchman's saga which has been the longest so far this summer window has now taken another update, this time bringing hope.
In the past month, the Red Devils would have reached a deal with Barcelona for the transfer of the talented Midfielder.
However, they never agreed to personal terms with the Netherlands International as the Cules owed him deferred wages since the pandemic and had not paid him yet.
The amount owed by the Blaugrana is 20 million euros, being the main reason for De Jong to be reluctant to move.
During the pre-season tour in the US, the Spanish manager used the number 21 in an unfamiliar Centre-back position.
According to a report from MEN, Xavi Hernandez has spoken about the Arkel born's future, he said:
"We've had private conversations that are very important and that I will not reveal here,
"He's a key player, but then there's the economic situation and Financial Fair Play. I'm not sending messages to anyone.
"I like him a lot as a player. Playing as a centre-back he can give us a lot, he can adapt to that position.
"We want it that the centre-back distributes the ball and he does that very well."
Author Verdict:
From these statements, we could interpret different things, but hopefully, they play in favour of Manchester United as the club needs Frenkie De Jong.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Frenkie De Jong's Agent Is In London To Meet With Manchester United
- 'It Could Turn Things Around' - Reliable Journalist Confirms The One Thing That Could Change Cristiano Ronaldo's Mind Amid Exit Talks
- Manchester United Enter The Race With Ajax To Sign Bundesliga Star
- Report: Manchester United's Asking Price For Cristiano Ronaldo Revealed
- Report: Chelsea Are Pushing To Sign Frenkie De Jong Linked With Manchester United
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon