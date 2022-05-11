Report: Manchester United Are Linked To Right-Back Nordi Mukiele From Red Bull Leipzig

Manchester United is reportedly interested in signing Nordi Mukiele from Red Bull Leipzig. There is confirmed news about his future with the German side.

The Right-back has participated in 36 matches for Red Bull Leipzig, scoring 2 goals and providing 5 assists.

The Montreuil born has a contract with the Red Bulls until June 2023, but his exit this summer is very likely.

According to claims from BILD (via SportWitness): Nordi Mukiele will have left a year in his contract and Manchester United could arrive this summer with a formal offer instead of just an interest.

Atletico Madrid is also mentioned in the interested teams that want to sign the Frenchman.

It’s been claimed the Bundesliga side has no intentions to extend the 24-year-old contract and it isn't expected either.

Leipzig want to sell in their Right-back for at least 10 million euros this summer.

The German club need to sell Mukiele in June to avoid him leaving for nothing in 2023.

