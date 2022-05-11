Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Are Linked To Right-Back Nordi Mukiele From Red Bull Leipzig

Manchester United is reportedly interested in signing Nordi Mukiele from Red Bull Leipzig. There is confirmed news about his future with the German side.

The Right-back has participated in 36 matches for Red Bull Leipzig, scoring 2 goals and providing 5 assists.

 The Montreuil born has a contract with the Red Bulls until June 2023, but his exit this summer is very likely.

Nordi Mukiele

According to claims from BILD (via SportWitness): Nordi Mukiele will have left a year in his contract and Manchester United could arrive this summer with a formal offer instead of just an interest.

Atletico Madrid is also mentioned in the interested teams that want to sign the Frenchman.

It’s been claimed the Bundesliga side has no intentions to extend the 24-year-old contract and it isn't expected either.

Leipzig want to sell in their Right-back for at least 10 million euros this summer.

The German club need to sell Mukiele in June to avoid him leaving for nothing in 2023.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Nordi Mukiele
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Are Linked To Right-Back Nordi Mukiele From Red Bull Leipzig

By Saul Escudero1 minute ago
de jong
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong to Manchester United 95% Complete

By Alex Wallace23 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
imago1010472087h
Quotes

Manchester United's Head of Player Development Justin Cochrane Speaks About the FA Youth Cup Final

By Alan Bince3 hours ago
imago1011334414h (1)
News

Alejandro Garnacho Wins Jimmy Murphy Young Player of The Year Award

By Alan Bince3 hours ago
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Signing Sergej Milinkovic About To End Season Agent Will Present Offers At The End Of May

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago
Cavani
Quotes

Italian Journalist Tells Napoli To Avoid Going After Manchester United's Edinson Cavani

By Alan Bince4 hours ago
Fußball: 1. Bundesliga, 28. Spieltag, Borussia Dortmund - RB Leipzig am 02.04.2022 im Signal-Iduna-Park in Dortmund (Nordrhein-Westfalen). Leipzigs Konrad Laimer läuft mit dem Ball am Fuß
Transfers

Report: RB Leipzig Are Unable To Stop Manchester United From Signing Austrian Midfielder Konrad Laimer

By Saul Escudero5 hours ago