Report: Manchester United Backup Goalkeeper Target Responds to Transfer Rumours

Amid rumours around Dean Henderson's future and the departure of Veteran Lee Grant, Manchester united are potentially looking to add to their goalkeeping depth with the addition of Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, with player confirming United's interest.

Speaking to one of Austria's largest newspapers Kronen Zeitung, the Watford shot stopper confirmed the rumours to be true. Bachmann said: " There has been contact, it is not taken out of thin air".

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Furthermore, the Austrian native was complementary both about the club, as well as their interest in him.

"Hey it's Manchester United, a huge honour when such a club is interested in you". Bachmann continued to add "In football anything can happen. There, the performance principle rules, there are also stars on the bench."

With Dean Henderson being continuously linked to a move to newly owned Newcastle United and De Gea's strong campaign potentially making him a shoe in for the number one spot next season, United may still see another Goalkeeper exit.

One Manchester United goalkeeper has already exited the club this summer, being Lee Grant. The 39-year old has retired from football after making only 2 appearances for Manchester United since he arrived in 2018.

With Bachmann confirming contact, Manchester United's goalkeeping situation is certainly one to keep a close eye on this summer.

