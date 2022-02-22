Report: Manchester United To Beat Liverpool to Transfer Of 12-Goal La Liga Star

Reports claim that Manchester United are set to beat Liverpool to the transfer of Arnaut Danjuma this summer.

Manchester United look set for a busy summer of transfers.

The Red Devils should be very active in the transfer market once the club hires a new permanent manager after making it abundantly clear that Ralf Rangnick will not continue in his current role.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

United are reportedly not planning on finalising any moves until the new manager is announced but that has not stopped the club from sounding out future transfers.

According to new reports, United are set to beat Liverpool to the signing of Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma.

Reports out of Spain claim that Manchester United have moved past Liverpool and are now "the best-positioned club" to sign the former Bournemouth player.

Arnaut Danjuma IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto Age: 25 Club: Villarreal Position: Left Winger Appearances this season: 21 Goals this season: 12 Assists this season: 3 Contract expiration: June 30th, 2026 Market value: £36.00million

With Liverpool signing Luis Diaz from FC Porto in January, Jurgen Klopp's side are believed to be out of the running for Danjuma's services.

This, alongside Manchester United's large transfer kitty puts the Red Devils in the lead.

The PSV youth product joined Villarreal from Bournemouth last summer for a transfer fee of £21.15m.

Despite this, the La Liga side could be tempted to cash in on his recent performances if the right bid comes in for him this summer.

