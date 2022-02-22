Report: Manchester United To Beat Liverpool to Transfer Of 12-Goal La Liga Star
Manchester United look set for a busy summer of transfers.
The Red Devils should be very active in the transfer market once the club hires a new permanent manager after making it abundantly clear that Ralf Rangnick will not continue in his current role.
United are reportedly not planning on finalising any moves until the new manager is announced but that has not stopped the club from sounding out future transfers.
According to new reports, United are set to beat Liverpool to the signing of Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma.
Reports out of Spain claim that Manchester United have moved past Liverpool and are now "the best-positioned club" to sign the former Bournemouth player.
Arnaut Danjuma
Age: 25
Club: Villarreal
Position: Left Winger
Appearances this season: 21
Goals this season: 12
Assists this season: 3
Contract expiration: June 30th, 2026
Market value: £36.00million
With Liverpool signing Luis Diaz from FC Porto in January, Jurgen Klopp's side are believed to be out of the running for Danjuma's services.
This, alongside Manchester United's large transfer kitty puts the Red Devils in the lead.
The PSV youth product joined Villarreal from Bournemouth last summer for a transfer fee of £21.15m.
Despite this, the La Liga side could be tempted to cash in on his recent performances if the right bid comes in for him this summer.
Read More Manchester United Coverage
- Watch: Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Jadon Sancho Stars With Two Assists To Seal Victory
- Harry Maguire On Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United, And An "Embarrassing" Statistic Finally Put To Bed
- Watch: Anthony Elanga Scores To Double Manchester United Lead Thanks To Fantastic Bruno Fernandes Assist
- 'I don't see myself away from Manchester United': David De Gea Opens Up on His Future
- Leeds United Investigating Incident Regarding Manchester United Youngster Anthony Elanga Being Struck By An Object During Premier League Clash