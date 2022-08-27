Report: Manchester United Bid To Sign Barcelona Star Memphis Depay

Manchester United have bid to sign Barcelona's Memphis Depay, according to a report.

The Red Devils are short in the forward areas as the end of the window approaches. The potential deal for AFC Ajax star Antony is one that still seems to have the potential to happen but the future of Cristiano Ronaldo remains uncertain.

The injury issues that striker Anthony Martial, in addition, has endured this season only emphasises the squad's need for an attacking player.

With that, it makes sense that the club would be in for a cheaper forward in addition to Antony or as a backup in case he does not move to Manchester this summer.

Former red Depay could be that man according to journalist Gerard Romero (Via The United Journal). His report says that Erik Ten Hag's side have bid 10million Euros to sign him.

The Dutchman only has one year remaining on his contract and looks set to leave for a reduced fee before the window closes on September 1st.

This follows a report from the MEN that suggested the club are considering making a move for the forward.

Now 28 years old, Depay played 38 matches in all competitions for the Spanish giants last season. In that time, he scored 12 goals and made two assists.

