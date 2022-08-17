Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Calls Off Deal For Midfield Target

Manchester United have communicated to Juventus that a deal for midfield target Adrien Rabiot is now off, claims Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United have communicated to Juventus that a deal for midfield target Adrien Rabiot is now off, claims a journalist.

The English side has been in talks with the entourage of the French midfielder after reportedly agreeing a fee with their Italian counterparts over the transfer fee of Rabiot.

All it remained was to agree personal terms with the representative of the 27-year-old midfielder.

Adrien Rabiot arriving

Adrien Rabiot is represented by his mother Veronique Rabiot, who is known as a 'battle-axe' in the industry due to her negotiation tactics and aggressive mentality.

The Premier League giants have been in talks with Veronique about reaching an agreement over her son's wages, but haven't been able to come to an agreement.

And now, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that a deal for the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is now off.

According to a report from Romano, the Old Trafford side have communicated to the Bianconeri that a deal for the France international is now off, as the English side have no intention to meet his entourage's high demands on personal terms.

Romano claims that the deal is not expected to go ahead now unless something 'crazy' happens on the player's side.

He also added that other players are now being discussed internally at United.

Adrien Rabiot arriving
