Report: Manchester United Centre-Back Eric Bailly Would Be Set To Exit Old Trafford Amid Interest From Lyon, Marseille, Newcastle and Roma

Report: Manchester United Centre-Back Eric Bailly Would Be Set To Exit Old Trafford Amid Interest From Lyon, Marseille, Newcastle and Roma

(210923) -- MANCHESTER, Sept. 23, 2021 -- Manchester United, ManU s Anthony Martial (L) and Eric Bailly look dejected after the EFL Cup third round match between Manchester United and West Ham United in Manchester, Britain, on Sept. 22, 2021. West Ham United won 1-0. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR LIVE SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 45 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS.

According to reports, Manchester United Centre-back Eric Bailly could be set to leave the club this summer as the defender has not had a good performance for the Red Devils.

The Ivory Coast-born has participated in only seven games this season for Manchester United making it a very short playtime for the number 3.

The 28-year-old defender has a valid contract with Manchester United until June 2024.

Eric Bailly is worth 8 million euros to date, if a club keen on the Centre-back were to pay for his fee.

Eric Bailly

Nevertheless, by no means it is a bad idea to get rid of the centre-back as Manchester United needs the funds to buy new signings for the next season coming up.

It was claimed by Journalist Jonas Hen Shrag via Twitter: "I am told that Lyon, Marseille, Newcastle and Roma have all made contacts recently to register their interest in Manchester United’s Eric Bailly" 

Author Verdict:

This could be great news for Manchester United, as the sell of Eric Bailly could bring in some money for the Red Devils to increase the summer window budget available to Erik Ten Hag.

