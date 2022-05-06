Report: Manchester United Centre-Back Eric Bailly Would Be Set To Exit Old Trafford Amid Interest From Lyon, Marseille, Newcastle and Roma

According to reports, Manchester United Centre-back Eric Bailly could be set to leave the club this summer as the defender has not had a good performance for the Red Devils.

The Ivory Coast-born has participated in only seven games this season for Manchester United making it a very short playtime for the number 3.

The 28-year-old defender has a valid contract with Manchester United until June 2024.

Eric Bailly is worth 8 million euros to date, if a club keen on the Centre-back were to pay for his fee.

Nevertheless, by no means it is a bad idea to get rid of the centre-back as Manchester United needs the funds to buy new signings for the next season coming up.

It was claimed by Journalist Jonas Hen Shrag via Twitter: "I am told that Lyon, Marseille, Newcastle and Roma have all made contacts recently to register their interest in Manchester United’s Eric Bailly"

This could be great news for Manchester United, as the sell of Eric Bailly could bring in some money for the Red Devils to increase the summer window budget available to Erik Ten Hag.

