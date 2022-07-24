Report: Manchester United Claimed To Be Leading The Race For The Signature Of Right-Back Denzel Dumfries From Inter Milan

According to reports, Manchester United are claimed to be leading the race to sign Inter Milan Right-back Denzel Dumfries.

With the Old Trafford side seeking to improve their right flank thinking over a potential exit of the Red Devils' current Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the possibility of signing Denzel Dumfries has emerged.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The London born has not had a great season in 2021/2022, the club had to watch his performance drop significantly.

This is the reason why Erik Ten Hag is keen on getting rid of the player and instead bringing someone like Dumfries who could fulfil his demands on the pitch.

The Dutch Right-back has had a good performance with Inter Milan the last season, scoring five goals and helping his team with 7 assists in 45 matches played.

The number 2 is wanted in many European elite clubs due to his capabilities of attacking and defending.

When the defender could finally move from PSV Eindhoven to Inter Milan he certainly could not reach his peak performance as he did in the Dutch league.

However, Erik Ten Hag is a big admirer of the player and wants him to play under him at Manchester United this summer.

According to recent reports from CalcioMercato: Manchester United are in pole position to sign Denzel Dumfries. Erik ten Hag is pushing for him to join the Red Devils.

Inter Milan will only consider negotiating the transfer of the 26-year-old as long as a 40 million euros bid is placed over the table.

