Report: Manchester United Close To Agreement On Personal Terms with Juventus Frech Midfielder Adrien Rabiot

According to reports, Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement on the personal terms of Juventus Midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The Red Devils have reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer fee of the Frenchman which will be close to 20 million euros.

It was claimed that the Old Trafford side has been full in the negotiations with Rabiot and his mother who happens to be his agent to agree to personal terms.

Adrien Rabiot

The media outlet claimed that there were doubts in the head of the 27-year-old midfielder about Erik Ten Hag's project with Manchester United.

But now, they have swept away the moment he held the interview with the Dutch manager.

According to a report from the outlet The Faithful MUFC: To compensate for the lack of Champions League football, the former Paris Saint-Germain player demands a salary higher than usual.

It was said that the contract is not completed yet, but terms around 190,000 euros a week are being discussed after Manchester United accepted a transfer fee of around 20 million euros.

Author Verdict:

I believe the addition of the French International will be good for both sides as the Red Devils desperately need higher quality in the Midfield.

And also Rabiot wants to be part of the French National Team to play in the upcoming Qatar World Cup that will take place in November.

Rabiot
Transfers

