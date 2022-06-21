Report: Manchester United Close To Reach A Deal With Ajax For Brazilian Forward Antony

According to recent claims, Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement with Ajax for star forward Antony.

The winger was an important player for Erik Ten Hag in last season's winning title Ajax team.

The 22-year-old has participated in 32 matches for the Amsterdam side this season, scoring 12 goals and helping his team with 10 assists in all competitions.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Antony alongside Frenkie De Jong are Erik Ten Hag's most desired signing targets for the Dutch manager's new project with Manchester United.

Ten Hag is very aware that he needs to enhance all the three lines, following the Red Devils ending 6th in the table, and those two players could be essential to bolster the middle and attacking line

According to reports from Sport Bible it is claimed: Manchester United are closing in on a deal for the Brazilian striker.

In addition, they stated that officials from the Old Trafford side will be in Amsterdam on Tuesday to try to land the signing of Antony.

If United can close a deal for the Right-winger could be the first signing of the season and a relief for a desperate fan base hoping for things to happen.

The supporters had to just look at Manchester City and Liverpool land the hottest strikers in the market on the recent weeks.

