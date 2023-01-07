Report: Manchester United 'Closing In' On Signing Dutch Striker On Loan

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the signing of a Dutch striker on loan as they look to recruit a new forward. A new report has stated that United are closing in on a newly reported target which has come out of nowhere.

United have been linked with moves for both Joao Felix and Marcus Thuram in recent days but now may be close to their new signing. A new report has suggested that the Red Devils are 'closing in' on the signing of Wout Weghorst.

The 30 year old striker is currently on loan in Turkey at Besiktas from Championship side Burnley. Weghorst has scored 8 goals so far in the league this season.

The report comes from foreign outlet Foot Mercato who claim that a deal for the striker to arrive at Old Trafford is 'close'. They say;

"The board of MU has found happiness in the person of Wout Weghorst (30 years old). The current 4th in the Premier League has, still according to our sources, made very good progress on the file leading to the former Wolfsburg striker, bought 17.5 M € by Burnley in January 2022 then loaned this season to Besiktas after the relegation of the Clarets to the Championship."

"The deal, which should materialize in the form of a paying loan, is even almost complete between the different parties."

"Regarding the striker from the Netherlands, who was in balance with Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nassr), according to our information, this is an opportunity that is difficult to refuse and an exciting challenge to take up in a championship where he poster has only 2 goals and 3 offerings in 20 games played."

