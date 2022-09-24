Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Consider Jordan Pickford To Replace David De Gea

Manchester United are considering Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to replace David De Gea
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester United have started the season well despite the disappointment of the last campaign, where the team finished sixth.

New boss Erik Ten Hag has brought about a lot of change at the club and one of the differences has been the plan to play a fresh style of football compared to what we saw under previous managers.

David De Gea Brentford

David De Gea

We have only been able to observe the planted seeds of the new style of play so far but if the way the Dutchman's AFC Ajax team played is anything to go by, the plan is to play a possession-based game with players who are very much comfortable keeping the ball.

That will include the goalkeeper, which means current first-choice in goal David De Gea will have to adapt his game to be more comfortable playing the ball with his feet - likely as well as coming out of his penalty area to defend more often.

There is a year left on the Spaniard's contract and United will have to consider whether or not to activate the one-year extension clause present in his deal.

Jordan Pickford

Jordan Pickford

According to The Telegraph (Via United District), The Red Devils are contemplating bringing Everton's Jordan Pickford in to replace the 31-year-old and they are indeed thinking about making a change of number one in the position.

The star is likely to start for England in the upcoming World Cup.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Jordan Pickford
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Consider Jordan Pickford To Replace David De Gea

By Rhys James
Christian Eriksen Performing At The UEFA Europa League
Media

Christian Eriksen Chosen As Manchester United September Player of the Month

By Saul Escudero
Erik ten Hag vs Liverpool
Exclusives

Manchester United Could Be In The Premier League Title Race

By Alex Wallace
Old Trafford
Exclusives

Patrice Evra Says Top Four Is Still The Target For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Lisandro Martinez Disputing The Ball With Che Adams At St. Mary's Stadium Southampton
Exclusives

Patrice Evra Says He Is Happy To See The Changed Manchester United Players

By Alex Wallace
Sancho goal Palace
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Jadon Sancho Is 'Killing The Tempo'

By Rhys James
neville
Media

Paul Scholes and Gary Neville's Opinion On Which Rivalry Is Greater Manchester City or Liverpool

By Saul Escudero
christian eriksen
News

Watch: Incredible Christian Eriksen Goal For Denmark Against Croatia

By Alex Wallace