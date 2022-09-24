Report: Manchester United Consider Jordan Pickford To Replace David De Gea

Manchester United have started the season well despite the disappointment of the last campaign, where the team finished sixth.

New boss Erik Ten Hag has brought about a lot of change at the club and one of the differences has been the plan to play a fresh style of football compared to what we saw under previous managers.

David De Gea IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

We have only been able to observe the planted seeds of the new style of play so far but if the way the Dutchman's AFC Ajax team played is anything to go by, the plan is to play a possession-based game with players who are very much comfortable keeping the ball.

That will include the goalkeeper, which means current first-choice in goal David De Gea will have to adapt his game to be more comfortable playing the ball with his feet - likely as well as coming out of his penalty area to defend more often.

There is a year left on the Spaniard's contract and United will have to consider whether or not to activate the one-year extension clause present in his deal.

Jordan Pickford IMAGO / Action Plus

According to The Telegraph (Via United District), The Red Devils are contemplating bringing Everton's Jordan Pickford in to replace the 31-year-old and they are indeed thinking about making a change of number one in the position.

The star is likely to start for England in the upcoming World Cup.

