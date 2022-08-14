Report: Manchester United Considering Move For Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo

Manchester United are considering making a move for Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, according to a report.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of a midfielder this summer following the departures of stars Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic at the end of last season.

Despite the ongoing transfer sagas with Barcelona playmaker Frenkie De Jong as well as Adrien Rabiot from Juventus, the club have not brought in any yet.

This has left new boss Erik Ten Hag with little to work with in that department of the squad - with Fred and Scott Mctominay the only senior, experienced players who can play deeper in the center of the pitch. We have seen the results of this as United lost their first two games of the season to Brighton and Brentford, 2-1 and 4-0 respectively.

One solution could be a player who they allegedly decided against signing before he moved to Brighton - Caicedo. According to The Mirror, they are "Weighing up" a move for the Ecuadorian international.

It is said that the form of the 20-year-old has earned him a place on the radars of several top-flight clubs. The report states that as well as West Ham United, the central midfielder has also attracted interest from Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid.

The Mirror say that Caicedo was a target of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's during his time as manager, but the club pulled the plug on a deal.

