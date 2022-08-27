Report: Manchester United Continue Talks Over Winger After New Bid Was Rejected

Manchester United are continuing talks with Ajax over Antony after a new bid was rejected on Friday by the Dutch club, according to Sky Sports News

The English side has been hot on the trail of the Brazil international throughout the ongoing summer transfer window in order to reinforce their attacking department with his addition.

The Old Trafford club have been in talks with their Dutch counterparts for weeks over a potential transfer of the former Sao Paulo forward, but a deal hasn't been agreed due to the Amsterdam club's stubborn stance of not selling the 22-year-old.

The Eredivisie champions have been holding out for a lumpsome fee for one of their star forwards, and United bid €90 million on Friday afternoon in an effort to seal his transfer.

But much to their disappointment, the Premier League giants saw their bid rejected, for an offer which would have been a record fee for a player from the Dutch top flight league.

According to Sky Sports News, the 13-times Premier League winners are still continuing talks over Antony in their bid to sign the winger before the transfer deadline.

As per the report, United are prepared to walk away from the deal but that point hasn't been reached yet.

It also adds that the English top flight side are also looking at other options, with PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo and Barcelona's Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang among those mentioned.

