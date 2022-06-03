Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Could Be Linked With Norwich Defender Max Aarons Following Wan-Bissaka's Exit From Old Trafford

According to claims, Manchester United would be interested in Max Aarons from Relegated side Norwich, following the departure of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Carrow Road side will play the Championship next season and are willing to sell their star Right-back to cut losses.

The defender has helped Norwich in the past years to get promoted to the Premier League thus, becoming a star as a teenager for the club.

Max Aarons has participated in 32 games for the Canaries this season, managing to help his team with two assists in all competitions.

Max Aarons

The number 2 has a contract with Norwich City valid until June 2024, but it is believed this time the 22-year-old will depart the relegated side.

According to The Telegraph (via The United Stand): Aarons finally looks set to bid farewell to Carrow Road, with Norwich ready to cut their losses in a 23 million euros deal.

The report claims that Manchester United are leading the race to sign the Right-back following the poor performances shown by Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot this season.

They have not met the expectations of a club as big as Manchester United, therefore, a new Right-back could be approaching Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, United will face competition for the player, the other clubs interested are Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

