Report: Manchester United Could Be Linked With Norwich Defender Max Aarons Following Wan-Bissaka's Exit From Old Trafford
According to claims, Manchester United would be interested in Max Aarons from Relegated side Norwich, following the departure of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
The Carrow Road side will play the Championship next season and are willing to sell their star Right-back to cut losses.
The defender has helped Norwich in the past years to get promoted to the Premier League thus, becoming a star as a teenager for the club.
Max Aarons has participated in 32 games for the Canaries this season, managing to help his team with two assists in all competitions.
The number 2 has a contract with Norwich City valid until June 2024, but it is believed this time the 22-year-old will depart the relegated side.
According to The Telegraph (via The United Stand): Aarons finally looks set to bid farewell to Carrow Road, with Norwich ready to cut their losses in a 23 million euros deal.
The report claims that Manchester United are leading the race to sign the Right-back following the poor performances shown by Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot this season.
They have not met the expectations of a club as big as Manchester United, therefore, a new Right-back could be approaching Old Trafford.
Nevertheless, United will face competition for the player, the other clubs interested are Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.
