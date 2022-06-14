Report: Manchester United Could Be Linked With Right-Winger Denzel Dumfries From Inter Milan
According to reports, Manchester United is interested in signing Inter Milan Star Right-winger Denzel Dumfries this summer transfer window.
The Italian side is currently desperate to get rid of some of their defenders, gather more resources and be able to keep some of their expensive players.
Clear examples of this happening to the Nerazzurri, are players like Achraf Hakimi and Ivan Perisic, who left the club because Inter refused to meet their salary demands.
The Dutchman arrived from PSV last summer, in this first season, the 26-year-old has participated in 44 matches for Inter Milan, scoring 5 goals and helping his team with 7 assists in all competitions.
The Premier League side is not the only one interested in the player as the German side Bayern Munich is also keen on his services.
According to a report from Italian outlet Calciomercato (via Sport Witness): Inter Milan had claimed the price tag of the Right-winger to be 40 million euros.
The Italian side announced that Dumfries is on the market, and the Nerazzurri want more than double the money they paid to PSV for the winger.
For the Dutchman to arrive at Old Trafford, it was claimed that Erik Ten Hag's side would need to send out players like Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
