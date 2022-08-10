Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Could Move For Norwich City Defender Max Aarons

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester United could move for Norwich City's Max Aarons, according to a report.

Two defenders have been added to the Red Devils squad this summer already: central defender Lisandro Martinez and left-back Tyrell Malacia.

The situation at right-back is an interesting one. At the beginning of last season, Aaron Wan-Bissaka was seen as a comfortable first-choice in the position, with Diogo Dalot as his backup.

However, the Portuguese international caught up with his English counterpart when interim manager Ralf Rangnick arrived at the club, taking the spot on his own. Since then, Wan-Bissaka has struggled for minutes.

Amid concerns that he does not fit Erik Ten Hag's style, it could be that he leaves the club this summer in favour of a right-back from another club.

Melissa Reddy of Sky Sports (Via UtdActive) have said that Norwich's Max Aarons could be an option for the club as they continue to look into players in that position.

The Englishman played 34 times in the Premier League last season - making two assists in the process. So far in the Championship this year, he has remained an important player for the Canaries, scoring once already in two starts.

It is unclear, assuming the report is true, whether or not the club would view Aarons as a first-choice player or as a backup to Dalot.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Max Aarons
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Could Move For Norwich City Defender Max Aarons

By Rhys James1 minute ago
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Chelsea And Barcelona Close To Agreement For Manchester United Priority Target Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace27 minutes ago
Frenkie de Jong
Exclusives

Exclusive | ‘It’s Annoying’ - Louis Saha on if Manchester United Should Drop Their Interest in Frenkie de Jong

By Charlie Webb57 minutes ago
Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Report: Dutch Forward Cody Gakpo Has Addressed Rumours About PSV Exit Amid Links With Manchester United

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Frenkie De Jong with Netherlands
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Agree A Deal With Frenkie De Jong's Agent Amid Barcelona Exit Links

By Rhys James5 hours ago
Alvaro Fernandez
Articles

Watch: Manchester United Youngster Alvaro Fernandez Bags Two Assists For Preston North End

By Rhys James5 hours ago
Lindelof
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelöf On The Radar Of West Ham United

By Rhys James6 hours ago
Adrien Rabiot
Transfers

Report: Manchester United's Talks With Agent Of Serie A Midfielder Going Positively

By Soumyajit Roy11 hours ago