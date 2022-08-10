Report: Manchester United Could Move For Norwich City Defender Max Aarons

Manchester United could move for Norwich City's Max Aarons, according to a report.

Two defenders have been added to the Red Devils squad this summer already: central defender Lisandro Martinez and left-back Tyrell Malacia.

The situation at right-back is an interesting one. At the beginning of last season, Aaron Wan-Bissaka was seen as a comfortable first-choice in the position, with Diogo Dalot as his backup.

However, the Portuguese international caught up with his English counterpart when interim manager Ralf Rangnick arrived at the club, taking the spot on his own. Since then, Wan-Bissaka has struggled for minutes.

Amid concerns that he does not fit Erik Ten Hag's style, it could be that he leaves the club this summer in favour of a right-back from another club.

Melissa Reddy of Sky Sports (Via UtdActive) have said that Norwich's Max Aarons could be an option for the club as they continue to look into players in that position.

The Englishman played 34 times in the Premier League last season - making two assists in the process. So far in the Championship this year, he has remained an important player for the Canaries, scoring once already in two starts.

It is unclear, assuming the report is true, whether or not the club would view Aarons as a first-choice player or as a backup to Dalot.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon