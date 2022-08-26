Report: Manchester United Could Re-Sign Barcelona Forward Memphis Depay

Manchester United could re-sign Barcelona forward Memphis Depay, according to a report.

The Red Devils have until September 1st to finally add a forward to their squad, which they have been looking to do all summer. Following the departures of players such as Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata, the team short in depth in the attacking positions.

United have been chasing AFC Ajax winger Antony. Despite it initially looking like they could be priced out of a move, Erik Ten Hag's side have came back in for new boss' former player.

Memphis Depay IMAGO / Pro Shots

With the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo also looking possible, there could even be two forwards added in the coming days. The MEN have reported that the club are even considering re-signing Depay, who left United after an unsuccessful spell at the club in January 2017.

It is said that the Dutchman's personality rubbed "Some teammates up the wrong way" when he was in Manchester, however. Allegedly, a move for Depay would signal a drastic shift in the transfer strategy considering the deal for the attacker was considered to have harmed the club reputationally in the past.

The 28-year-old worked with Ten Hag when he was assistant coach at PSV Eindhoven and is said to be "Attainable" with only a year left on his contract.

