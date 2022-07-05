Report: Manchester United Could Sign Argentina Midfielder Paulo Dybala From Juventus If Striker Leaves

According to a recent report, Manchester United could be considering signing Midfielder Paulo Dybala, given a potential huge exit from Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils were not doing so well at the start of the summer transfer window, as they have managed to secure one signing so far, the Tyrell Malacia deal with Feyenoord.

This did not only demonstrate once again how slow the Old Trafford side could get in the market but has also upset the fans and even players.

Everyone had to witness how the other big clubs in the Premier League have already secured the best signings available.

For instance, Manchester City landed Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips, Arsenal has Gabriel Jesus, Tottenham just signed Richarlison and Liverpool Darwin Nunez.

Having to watch the other teams' ambition succeeding made the Star Cristiano Ronaldo very upset and uncomfortable.

Finally deciding he does not want to play for Manchester United anymore due to a lack of ambition from the Red Devils' board and owners.

The number 7 has asked the Old Trafford side, to be open to any offers for the transfer of the Portuguese if any arrived.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Journalist Angelo Mangiante from Sky Sports: Laporta and Jorge Mendes are discussing the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo moving to Barcelona.

In this case, Paulo Dybala would become an option for Manchester United.

In addition, an update from Calcio Mercato of the Argentinian was released earlier today, saying:

There are no concrete developments on the Midfielder, after being released by Juventus, Inter Milan have put him on stand-by.

Even after the interest of several italian teams such as AC Milan, Roma and Napoli. None of them have made any formal offers.

Which could lead Paulo Dybala to look towards the Premier League (Manchester United having a hard time trying to prevent Ronaldo from leaving) or Spain.

