Report: Manchester United Defender Could Leave Club In Coming Weeks

Manchester United defender Alex Telles could the leave the club in the coming weeks, claims Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United defender Alex Telles could depart from the club in the coming weeks, claims the highly reliable Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian full back may not continue his career at Old Trafford since joining them from Portuguese top flight side Porto in the summer of 2020.

With the signing of left back Tyrell Malacia, there is now increased competition of places for the left back position at the club, as now Luke Shaw, Telles and Malacia all are competing for the starting spot.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

And as per the latest update from the highly respected Sky Sport Italia journalist, the former Inter Milan defender might get the axe.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 29-year-old defender could leave his current club in the coming weeks.

As per his info, a Porto homecoming is not a likely option for Telles.

Romano states that two or three clubs are keeping tabs on the attacking full back, and mentions La Liga outfit Sevilla among the options for his potential exit from Manchester.

Even though it's not yet mentioned clearly in the report whether the former Galatasaray defender will leave the club on a loan or a permanent transfer, it states that any potential deal will depend on how much of his wages United would be willing to cover, and that it's a matter which will be discussed soon.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon