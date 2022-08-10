Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelöf On The Radar Of West Ham United

Manchester United's Victor Lindelöf is on the transfer radar of West Ham United, according to a report.

A number of players have departed Old Trafford this summer, but most have been in the midfield positions such as Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard. Despite the frequency of outgoings, the defensive unit of the squad is still very bloated.

The arrival of defenders Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and Lisandro Martinez from AFC Ajax have made this even more so, and the future of certain players has been put into question - Lindelöf is one of these.

As third-choice center-back last season, the Swede received a good amount of game time as Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane spent fair periods injured. 

However, he might not see the same minutes now he is seemingly acting as fourth-choice. He was not in the matchday squad in the first game of the season against Brighton. Positional peers Varane, Maguire and Martinez were.

According to Ex-West Ham United Employee on Twitter (Via West Ham Central), the 28-year-old has come up as an "Alternative option" in the center of defence, and they may end up choosing to pursue a transfer for him.

Lindelöf played 34 games in all competitions last season, getting two assists in the process. He was seen as one of the more consistent performers in the squad among fans. 

