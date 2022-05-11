Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield  Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans

Manchester United is planning several changes to their squad after the end of the current season, among them, new signings to face new challenges.

This summer Erik Ten Hag will arrive from Amsterdam to become finally the official replacement of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick has been in charge of the team trying to implement his strategies with little success.

The Dutch manager will come to establish a complete rebuild of the Red Devils inside out. It will be a long-term plan. With players that know a specific type of play in order to be bought.

Meaning a lot of players will be leaving the club, names like Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial who are looking for new challenges elsewhere.

According to Italian Outlet Calciomercato: The entire team will face a 25% cut on their salaries, thanks to the lack of Champions League football.

In the midfield Manchester United's dream signing is Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but he has already said he dreams of playing the Champions League, making it hard for United to hire him.

There will be also changes in the attack, the other dream signing is striker Darwin Nunez, which could become a reality after Manchester City landed Erling Haaland.

This puts Citizens out of the competition for the Uruguayan and could make it easier for the Red Devils to sign the forward.

Finally another option mentioned by the outlet is Antony, from Ajax. The Brazilian is well known by Erik Ten Hag as he has trained the forward.

This could make it easier for the Dutch manager to shape Manchester United his way.

