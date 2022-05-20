Report: Manchester United Expect Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Departure This Summer
Aaron Wan-Bissaka is asked by Manchester United to find a new club after falling out of favour with incoming manager Erik ten Hag. The Englishman has suffered a miserable season under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.
Injuries haven't helped the right-back this season, making it extremely difficult to compete wholeheartedly with Diogo Dalot for the first team. The Dutch manager feels that more departures will take place in order to save wages and get a good fee.
It will be difficult for the 20-time Premier League champions to get a good value put on the right-back's transfer as the market value has dipped massively due to poor performances.
According to Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports, the Red Devils will allow defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka to leave this summer and it is thought that he won’t figure in Erik ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford.
As per the same report, Manchester United would prefer a permanent deal for the defender, but won’t rule out a loan - provided the deal comes with a serious option or obligation to buy.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka has not been selected by Gareth Southgate into the England squad in the last three years despite solid performances under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. As things stand, he is going to be an outcast under the new management.
