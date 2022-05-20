Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Expect Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Departure This Summer

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is asked by Manchester United to find a new club after falling out of favour with incoming manager Erik ten Hag. The Englishman has suffered a miserable season under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Injuries haven't helped the right-back this season, making it extremely difficult to compete wholeheartedly with Diogo Dalot for the first team. The Dutch manager feels that more departures will take place in order to save wages and get a good fee.

It will be difficult for the 20-time Premier League champions to get a good value put on the right-back's transfer as the market value has dipped massively due to poor performances.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

According to Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports, the Red Devils will allow defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka to leave this summer and it is thought that he won’t figure in Erik ten Hag’s plans at Old Trafford. 

As per the same report, Manchester United would prefer a permanent deal for the defender, but won’t rule out a loan - provided the deal comes with a serious option or obligation to buy. 

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has not been selected by Gareth Southgate into the England squad in the last three years despite solid performances under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. As things stand, he is going to be an outcast under the new management.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Expect Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Departure This Summer

By Alan Bince14 seconds ago
Donny Van De Beek
News

Report: Manchester United Loanee Donny Van De Beek Makes His Everton Return After A Long Injury Recovery

By Saul Escudero7 hours ago
Old Trafford
News

Report: Manchester United Cancel End Of The Season Awards Ceremony At Old Trafford Following Embarrassment From Players

By Saul Escudero8 hours ago
Paul Pogba
News

Report: Paul Pogba Agreed On Personal Terms With Manchester City But Refused To Join To Avoid Being Slammed By Manchester United Fans

By Saul Escudero10 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Cheshire Residents Shocked by Joining Local Gym

By Saul Escudero14 hours ago
Darwin Nunez at Benfica
Transfers

Breaking: Darwin Nunez Rejects Manchester United

By Alan Bince14 hours ago
Neil Wood
News

Report: Manchester United U-23 Coach Neil Wood Is Set To Become New Salford City Manager

By Saul Escudero15 hours ago
Dean Henderson
Transfers

Report: Dean Henderson's Move To Newcastle United '99% Done'

By Alan Bince15 hours ago