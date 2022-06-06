Report: Manchester United Facing Competition For Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong - Red Devils Close To Reach A Deal

According to a report, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is convincing Frenkie De Jong about his project at Old Trafford.

It is claimed that Manchester United and Barcelona are working on the transfer of the former Ajax Midfielder, but the final decision on a potential move is on the Dutchman.

Before the season even ended, Manchester United enquired on the number 21 to check with the Cules his availability on the market.

To what the Blaugrana said 'yes, if anyone is willing to pay 80 million euros' for the star Midfielder.

According to reports from Spanish outlet Sport (via Sport Witness): The two giant clubs are 'very close' to reaching an agreement for the 25-year-old.

Also, a report from Mundo Deportivo said: The Premier League side is 'pressing' to sign the Netherlands International, being a priority signing for Erik Ten Hag this summer.

The Dutch manager believes he can convince Frenkie De Jong of joining Manchester United, but so far the Arkel born's feedback is 'I want to play Champions League football'.

Manchester United knows that's their Achilles ankle, as the Red Devils will be playing the UEFA Europa League next season.

In addition, other clubs are also interested in landing De Jong, including Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

But Barcelona is rather interested in selling their brilliant Midfielder to a club that does not play the Champions League next season while at the same time solving their economic situation.

