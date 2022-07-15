Report: Manchester United Finalise Paperwork for Argentine Player

Manchester United have finalised the paperwork for Lisandro Martinez's transfer from Ajax, according to a report.

United have been closing in on the capture of the Argentina international after reports broke earlier this week of an agreement being close between the two clubs over his transfer.

Martinez, who joined Ajax in 2019, has been part of Erik ten Hag's squad in Amsterdam for the last three years, and a reunion is now on the cards for the duo in Manchester.

United have reportedly agreed a transfer fee with their Dutch counterparts after making a new bid earlier this week of a figure close to €55 million.

And as per journalist Mike Verweij of Dutch publication De Telegraaf, the English side have finalised paperwork for the transfer of the 24-year-old versatile player.

He claims that the Premier League giants are now awaiting the green light from the officials at the Dutch club so that the move can be completed.

He also states that a 'deal is almost closed' as United looks like they have beaten fellow Premier League rivals Arsenal to the signature of the former Newell's Old Boys player.

