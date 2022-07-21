Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo Could Be Close To Sign For Atletico Madrid If Star Striker Exits The Colchonero

According to recent reports, Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could be close to signing for Atletico Madrid given the potential exit of a talented Striker from the Colchonero.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, the last season might have been the last one Cristiano Ronaldo had played at the Theatre of Dreams.

This is due to the poor performance shown by the Old Trafford side during the last Premier League campaign.

Another huge factor was the Portuguese realizing how slow the club have been in the summer transfer window and coming to a bad conclusion.

Which consisted of poor management from the club's board and the owners, essentially the 37-year-old noticed a severe lack of ambition.

As a consequence, Ronaldo became desperate and wanted to leave Manchester United, since the last month his agent Jorge Mendes has been looking for a new team for the striker.  

However, it had to be a club that participates in next season's UEFA Champions League and actually has a good chance of winning it.

According to a report from Atletico Madrid Journalist Matteo Moretto: If Alavaro Morata leaves the Colchonero, we can see what will happen regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Atletico de Madrid!

Author Verdict:

This could be the answer for CR7 and his craving to continue playing in the Champions League for the upcoming season.

