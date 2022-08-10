Report: Manchester United French Target Midfielder Adrien Rabiot From Juventus Reluctant To Join The Old Trafford Side

According to claims, French Midfielder Adrien Rabiot has a clear stance regarding a move to Manchester United.

With the window getting narrower each day, Erik Ten Hag's side summer transfer is not looking great.

As the Dutchman Frenkie De Jong is believed to remain this season at Barcelona, the Old Trafford side has looked in other directions, however, it has not been easier to sign an alternative.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to a recent report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Caught Offside): Juventus Midfielder Adrien Rabiot, known as a potential target, is reluctant to join Manchester United.

It was claimed that the Frenchman who currently has a contract with Juventus for one more season is keen on playing in the Champions League, being something Erik Ten Hag can not offer the player.

Not qualifying for the UEFA Champions League has only caused many problems for the Red Devils at the moment of sealing a deal with a footballer this summer.

If Manchester United miss Rabiot or De Jong or both players during this window then it will mean a huge problem for the 52-year-old manager who is desperately needing players.

Author Verdict:

I believe as well as Ten Hag that more players need to arrive at Old Trafford if the Red Devils want to be competitive in this Premier League Campaign.

Otherwise, if the club miss these signings we could prepare for a rough season ahead of us, yes, once again.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon