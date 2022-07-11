Skip to main content

Report: Manchester United "Given Assurances" That Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Is Still Open To Old Trafford Move

According to reports, Manchester United have been given assurances that Frenkie De Jong is still open to joining the Old Trafford side.

The past week it was reported through the media, that Barcelona still owed Frenkie De Jong 17 million euros in excess.

de jong smile

As a consequence of this issue, it has taken longer for the Red Devils to close a potential deal with Barcelona for the Midfielder.

The report added that this matter about De Jong's wages has resulted in an impasse in the deal.

The Dutch International has agreed to defer his wages as a result of the covid pandemic and is now discussing how and when they will be repaid if a transfer is to take place.

According to reports from Sport Bible: Manchester United have been given assurances that the 25-year-old is willing to make the move this summer, as long as his salary issues can be resolved.

While the Arkel born is expected back at Barcelona training on Monday, the Old Trafford side have also been encouraged behind the scenes that the number 21 remains open to the move.

The report also adds that sources have indicated that the Red Devils would not have progressed so far into a deal if they did not believe they could sign the Star Midfielder.

Erik Ten Hag is known to be desperate for this important signing, and so Manchester United are sitting tight on the situation still.

However, it was claimed that the club is looking at alternative targets that they can pursue for the next season if the De Jong saga reaches a point where Manchester United feel they need to walk away.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

De Jong pic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United "Given Assurances" That Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Is Still Open To Old Trafford Move

By Saul Escuderojust now
Lindelof
News

Report: Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelof Shared His Thoughts On Erik Ten Hag's First Couple Weeks As Manager

By Saul Escudero5 hours ago
ronaldo arriving
News

Manchester United Planning For The Rest Of Their Pre Season Tour Without Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
tuchel fa cup
News

Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Drops Subtle Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Hint

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Lindelof
Quotes

Report: Manchester United Centre-Back Victor Lindelof On The Arrival Of Argentinian Lisandro Martinez As Direct Competition

By Saul Escudero6 hours ago
rooney
News

Former Derby County Boss Wayne Rooney Potentially Set For MLS Management Job

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Paredes
Transfers

Report: Manchester United In Talks To Sign Leandro Paredes From PSG

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong's Transfer From Barcelona To Manchester United Now Seen As 'Unlikely'

By Rhys James6 hours ago