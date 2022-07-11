Report: Manchester United "Given Assurances" That Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Is Still Open To Old Trafford Move

According to reports, Manchester United have been given assurances that Frenkie De Jong is still open to joining the Old Trafford side.

The past week it was reported through the media, that Barcelona still owed Frenkie De Jong 17 million euros in excess.

As a consequence of this issue, it has taken longer for the Red Devils to close a potential deal with Barcelona for the Midfielder.

The report added that this matter about De Jong's wages has resulted in an impasse in the deal.

The Dutch International has agreed to defer his wages as a result of the covid pandemic and is now discussing how and when they will be repaid if a transfer is to take place.

According to reports from Sport Bible: Manchester United have been given assurances that the 25-year-old is willing to make the move this summer, as long as his salary issues can be resolved.

While the Arkel born is expected back at Barcelona training on Monday, the Old Trafford side have also been encouraged behind the scenes that the number 21 remains open to the move.

The report also adds that sources have indicated that the Red Devils would not have progressed so far into a deal if they did not believe they could sign the Star Midfielder.

Erik Ten Hag is known to be desperate for this important signing, and so Manchester United are sitting tight on the situation still.

However, it was claimed that the club is looking at alternative targets that they can pursue for the next season if the De Jong saga reaches a point where Manchester United feel they need to walk away.

