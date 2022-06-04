Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Goalkeeper Desperate For Move Away From Old Trafford

Second-choice goalkeeper Dean Henderson is reportedly looking elsewhere in his search for consistent minutes.

According to journalist Samuel Luckhurst, speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Henderson wants to seal a move away from the club as quickly as possible.

The English keeper wants to seal a move to Newcastle United with the side reportedly interested.

Dean Henderson

The 25-year-old finds himself on the outside at the club, and with preferred choice David De Gea winning Players' Player of the Year on Friday, a spot on the first team is unlikely to be opening any time soon.

The Englishman has had five loan spells since joining Manchester United, the last with Sheffield United, ending with the side getting relegated.

Since then, Henderson has stayed at the club for two seasons in an attempt to earn a place above De Gea.

henderson

Over the 2021/22 season, he only managed two starts, both in cup competitions, and despite being on the bench, has not spent a minute on the pitch in the Premier League.

The move would leave the Red Devils relying on 31-year-old De Gea, who has spent 11 years at the club, making 377 appearances and winning multiple competitions including the 2012/13 Premier League and the 2016/17 Europa League.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Dean Henderson
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Goalkeeper Desperate For Move Away From Old Trafford

By Kieran Neller12 seconds ago
De Jong
Transfers

Barcelona are Waiting for an Official Bid for Frenkie De Jong from Manchester United

By Alex Wallace39 minutes ago
Rabiot
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested in Juventus Midfielder Adrien Rabiot

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Pogba
Transfers

Report: Paul Pogba assessing potential moves to Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG whilst on USA holiday

By Alex Caddick1 hour ago
Harry Maguire
News

UEFA Nations League: Harry Maguire To Start International Friendly For Against Hungary

By Kieran Neller1 hour ago
dalot
Transfers

Enquiry Made For Manchester United Defender Diogo Dalot As Erik Ten Hag's Restructuring Continues

By Kieran Neller2 hours ago
De Jong pic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United and Barcelona are Very Close to Reaching an Agreement for Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Bachmann cover
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Backup Goalkeeper Target Responds to Transfer Rumours

By Alex Caddick3 hours ago