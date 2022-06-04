Report: Manchester United Goalkeeper Desperate For Move Away From Old Trafford

Second-choice goalkeeper Dean Henderson is reportedly looking elsewhere in his search for consistent minutes.

According to journalist Samuel Luckhurst, speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Henderson wants to seal a move away from the club as quickly as possible.

The English keeper wants to seal a move to Newcastle United with the side reportedly interested.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 25-year-old finds himself on the outside at the club, and with preferred choice David De Gea winning Players' Player of the Year on Friday, a spot on the first team is unlikely to be opening any time soon.

The Englishman has had five loan spells since joining Manchester United, the last with Sheffield United, ending with the side getting relegated.

Since then, Henderson has stayed at the club for two seasons in an attempt to earn a place above De Gea.

Over the 2021/22 season, he only managed two starts, both in cup competitions, and despite being on the bench, has not spent a minute on the pitch in the Premier League.

The move would leave the Red Devils relying on 31-year-old De Gea, who has spent 11 years at the club, making 377 appearances and winning multiple competitions including the 2012/13 Premier League and the 2016/17 Europa League.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon